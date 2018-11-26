Phil Mickelson Outdueled Tiger Woods in Their $9 Million Showdown

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on. WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as "The Match." It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million. The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

PHIL MICKELSON edged TIGER WOODS and took the $9 million prize in their winner-take-all showdown on Friday. But it was close. They were tied after 18 holes, and had to do four playoff holes before it was decided.

Phil lost the $200,000 side-bet he made on the first hole, because he didn’t birdie. But after that, it was all Phil. He went three-for-three on ‘closest to the pin’ side-bets, which means Tiger will shell out $600,000 to his charity.

Tiger had his moments . . . and his biggest one was when he unleashed a classic Tiger FISTPUMP after a sweet birdie shot on the 17th hole to tie it up. Here’s that video from Bleacher Report

TIGER. CLUTCH.

The match was supposed to be available on pay-per-view for $19.99 . . . but there was a technical glitch on the Bleacher Report Live paywall page. They couldn’t fix it, so they just took the paywall down.

And since people were able to watch it for free online, most cable providers are giving refunds to anyone who paid to watch it.

