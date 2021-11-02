Peyton Manning Sings On Stage with Brett Eldredge

Peyton Manning has a lot of time on his hands since retiring from the game of football so why not fulfill a dream of performing on stage with a country music artist? Manning did just that when he joined Brett Eldredge on stage. With beer in hand, Peyton belted out the lyrics to Eldredge’s song. Brett posted the video to his Instagram with the caption, “There are vocalists and then there’s Peyton Manning…he can’t be matched…legend…what a weekend!” What do you think of Payton’s singing skills?
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge)
A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge)