Petty Officer Third Class Cade Mang, a native of Oswego, Illinois, is serving at the U.S. Navy Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), one of the largest of the Naval Education and Training Command learning centers.
As a student at CIWT, Mang is serving among the future generation of information warfighters.
Students at CIWT are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers.
Mang joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Mang serves as a cryptologic Technician.
“I wasn’t interested in pursuing a college path after high school but I was interested in following in the footsteps of my father and uncle, both served in the Navy,” said Mang.
According to Mang, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Oswego.
“Coming from a military family taught me a lot about discipline and hardwork,” said Mang. “That prepared me to lead all types of people of all walks of life and backgrounds.”
Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers. CIWT trains more than 26,000 students annually, with an average of 3,700 students attending classes daily. CIWT constantly strives to modernize training taught using emerging technology and the Persistent Cyber Training Environment to train the next generation of information warfare professionals.
Serving in the Navy means Mang is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy supports national defense because we are the strongest sea power in the worl,” said Mang. ”We protect the things we value most in America and are the first line of defense.”
Mang and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“The first time I saw my name on a Navy uniform, I sat looking around at everyone and the fact that we had achieved something special and greater, together,” said Mang. “I couldn’t stop smiling, it was a proud moment.”
As Mang and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“It feels less serving and not a sacrifice but an opportunity and an honor to serve and give to a mission that is greater than myself,” added Mang.
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.