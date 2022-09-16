98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nestor Gibson

September 15, 2022 7:47PM CDT
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Phillip Kim, Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

A native of Aurora, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nestor Gibson, a 2014 graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School, joined the Navy four years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to become a U.S. citizen and the military helps you with that process,” said Gibson. “I also wanted to grow personally and professionally.”

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2022/08/aurora-native-serves-aboard-navy.html

