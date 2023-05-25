Petty Officer 3rd Class Fultona Archbold, a native of Oswego, Illinois, serves aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Archbold joined the Navy nearly four years ago. Today, Archbold serves as an electronics technician aboard USS Mesa Verde.

“I knew the Navy could provide me with the skills to help people, which is what I like doing,” said Archbold.

Growing up in Oswego, Archbold attended Park View Christian Academy and graduated in 2017.

