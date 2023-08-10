98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Kimak

August 10, 2023 10:56AM CDT
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community

Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Kimak, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Kimak joined the Navy almost two years ago. Today, Kimak serves as a fire control technician aboard USS Hawaii.

“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities, work experience and to be able to see the world,” said Kimak.

For full story click here

