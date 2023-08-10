Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Kimak
August 10, 2023 10:56AM CDT
Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Kimak, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.
Kimak joined the Navy almost two years ago. Today, Kimak serves as a fire control technician aboard USS Hawaii.
“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities, work experience and to be able to see the world,” said Kimak.