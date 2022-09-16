Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Limbach
September 15, 2022 7:51PM CDT
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim, Navy Public Affairs Support Element West
Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Limbach, a native of Morris, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of San Diego, California.
Limbach joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Limbach serves as a fire controlman aboard USS Shoup.
“I always wanted to join the military, but I never thought I would because I didn’t have any family members in the military,” said Limbach. “I joined the Navy because I have my pilot’s license and the Navy is more of a technical branch.”
