Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim, Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Limbach, a native of Morris, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of San Diego, California.

Limbach joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Limbach serves as a fire controlman aboard USS Shoup.

“I always wanted to join the military, but I never thought I would because I didn’t have any family members in the military,” said Limbach. “I joined the Navy because I have my pilot’s license and the Navy is more of a technical branch.”

For Full Story: https://navyoutreach. blogspot.com/2022/08/morris- native-serves-aboard-navy.html