A 2012 Crete-Mone High School graduate and University Park, Illinois, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Petty Officer 2nd Class Maghann Goodwin is a hospital corpsman aboard USS Sampson, currently operating out of Everett, Washington. As a Navy hospital corpsman, Goodwin is responsible for providing medical care to the 350 officers and sailors aboard the ship. Today, Goodwin uses skills and values similar to those she learned in University Park.
