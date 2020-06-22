Petition Seeks To Rename Columbus, OH: ‘Flavortown’
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Thousands of Guy Fieri fans have signed a petition to change the name of Columbus, Ohio, to “Flavortown.”
As statues of Christopher Columbus are taken down, across the country, this Change.org petition argues that the Ohio city should, instead, honor its most famous spiky-haired resident – Fieri, who was born in Columbus, before he moved to his hometown of Ferndale, California.
The petition’s creator says the name change would honor the city’s “proud heritage as a culinary crossroads,” adding “let’s get the ball rolling for a more flavorful tomorrow.”
The petition already boasts more than 26,000 signatures.