      Weather Alert

Peterson hearing delayed till September

Jun 13, 2022 @ 2:40pm

Drew Peterson was schedule to appear in Will County court on Monday but that hearing has now been postponed till September. The hearing was being held to determine if the former Bolingbrook police sergeant should get a retrial. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He filed a petition last fall to vacate the jury’s verdict more than nine years after he was found guilty in the case. Peterson is also a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who has never been found.

Popular Posts
Carrie Underwood Ssssuffered a Snake Encounter which Left her 'Shaking'
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
Take the Family to Legoland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On