Peterson hearing delayed till September

Drew Peterson was schedule to appear in Will County court on Monday but that hearing has now been postponed till September. The hearing was being held to determine if the former Bolingbrook police sergeant should get a retrial. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He filed a petition last fall to vacate the jury’s verdict more than nine years after he was found guilty in the case. Peterson is also a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who has never been found.