Peter Gabriel, Carlos Santana, Sting taking part in livestream benefit for the Amazon Emergency Fund
Courtesy of Artists United for AmazoniaPeter Gabriel, Carlos Santana and Sting are among the music stars that will participate in a global livestream event tonight that will benefit the Amazon Emergency Fund, an initiative supporting in-need indigenous people in the South American region during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-hour event, dubbed “Artists United for Amazonia: Protecting the Protectors,” will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be viewable via Facebook, the event’s website and the Amazon Watch organization’s YouTube channel.
A variety of other celebrities also will be taking part in the event, including Barbra Streisand, Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Jane Goodall, Jeff Bridges and many more. The benefit will be hosted by Game of Thrones actress Oona Chaplin, and Streisand will be delivering closing remarks.
The Artists United for Amazonia livestream will feature musical performances, interviews, informative presentations, calls to action and more.
Funds raised by the event will be used to aid indigenous Amazonian people in need of coronavirus testing, prevention and care; food and medical supplies; emergency communications and evacuation; and more.
“The Amazon and its peoples are in a state of emergency due to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic’” says Leila Salazar-López, executive director of Amazon Watch. “It is a time for all to unite and act in defense of the forest and in solidarity with the indigenous and traditional peoples across the Amazon who are protecting this great rainforest and our climate for all of humanity and life on Earth.”
By Matt Friedlander
