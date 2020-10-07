PETCO To Stop Selling Shock Collars
This Nov. 12, 2018, photo, shows a store sign at a Petco store in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Petco announced Tuesday that it will no longer sell electronic “shock” dog collars, making it the first major pet products chain to pull the items from its stores and online. Animal rights groups have long opposed use of the collars, arguing that they cause animals distress. The collars, which accounted for roughly $10 million of Petco’s 2019 sales, are used to curb behaviors such as excessive barking or to act as an invisible fence to keep pets from running away. However, the collars have the potential to be abused and can cause a significant amount of pain. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.