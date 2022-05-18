Pet Survey!

      Breaking News
May 18, 2022 @ 3:10pm
Getty Images

A new survey by McDonald’s reveals that 25% of people prefer their pets over their partner because they don’t judge them. Other findings:

– 66% of people say their pet is their best friend

– 50% of people think their dog or cat is more loyal than humans

– 30% of people value their cat or dog more than their best friend

– 50% of people talk with their dog or cat about their feelings

– 20% of people think their pet understands them better than their partner

– 30% of people would rather go on a vacation with their pet than their loved ones

