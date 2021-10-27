Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Pet Separation Anxiety – It’s a Thing for Many New College Students
Oct 27, 2021 @ 11:00am
Many New College Students Report Pet Separation Anxiety
Pets aren’t the only ones who can feel separation anxiety.
Washington State University
researchers have surveyed college freshmen, who have had to leave their pets at home; and they’ve found that 75-percent report they feel some level of pet separation anxiety. 25-percent of that group report moderate to severe symptoms.
Students with higher anxiety tended to be those who regarded and treated their pets more like people. And students with dogs at home also tended to report more attachment to their pets (and therefore more separation anxiety), compared to those with cats and other types of pets.
Lead study author Alexa Carr says, “
Students who are struggling with missing their pets should know that they’re not alone. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with them if they are experiencing a lot of distress from leaving their pets. It can be an isolating experience to lose that coping resource
.”
But, researchers also stress that this finding should not be used as justification for students to bring their pets with them to college, particularly if the student would be the sole caregiver.
Unleash a little more, here: (
EurekAlert!
)
A study finds that many college freshmen with pets at home reported feeling some level of pet separation anxiety, and 25 percent of that group reported moderate to severe symptoms
TAGS
#CollegeStudents
#Freshmen
#SeparationAnxiety
#ThanksPandemic
Dogs
Pets
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What's the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?
Tom Brady Roasts Bears With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Joke
First Ever Halloween Walk In Bolingbrook
Recent Posts
Hasbro warns of hit to holiday sales from supply chain issues
30 mins ago
Romeoville PD, Illinois State Police Issue Endangered Missing Person Advisory
56 mins ago
Two Plainfield Brothers Arrested After Death Of Mother
1 hour ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On