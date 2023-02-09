98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Personal Trainer Eats Only Pizza for a Month – Loses Weight – Here’s HOW

February 9, 2023 12:30PM CST
On this National Pizza Day:  Personal trainer Ryan Mercer swears by pizza.  During a January 30-day challenge, Mercer ate as many as 10 slices a day…  And he lost weight.

I aimed to highlight not only fat loss about calories in and calories out but that it’s also not about restriction,” Mercer said.  “We don’t have to restrict our favorite foods to get results.”

Mercer claims his caloric intake was between 800 and 2,700, each day.

He consumed at least 140 grams of protein per day.

Mercer also wants to remind pizza fans that every body has different needs.

Bite into more, here:  (Times Now News)

