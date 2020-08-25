Perry Farrell’s “thinking and conceiving of new ways” to “evolve” Lollapalooza
Daniel Boczarski/RedfernsLike many other live events this year, Lollapalooza 2020 went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival hopes to return in-person to Chicago in 2021, but it remains to be seen for how long the live music industry will be affected.
In an interview with SPIN, Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lolla founder Perry Farrell ponders what the festival will look like next year.
“[The pandemic is] not gonna stop me from thinking and conceiving of new ways to do it,” Farrell explains. “Like what we did with the virtual Lollapalooza. So I’m going to take that and evolve that concept.
“Let’s say this time next year everyone’s good to go out, but some are reluctant,” he continues. “So we can scale it. Instead of Lollapalooza for 120,000, we do it in selected areas or gardens with social distancing. We can do it all around the city. Hey, man, that could be a pretty cool party too!”
The virtual Lollapalooza included archived sets from festivals past, as well as newly recorded performances, including a Porno for Pyros reunion.
Also in the interview, Farrell shares that he’s working on a new song with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
By Josh Johnson
