Perry Farrell announces nine-LP retrospective box set, ‘The Glitz; The Glamour’
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesJane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has announced a massive, career retrospective box set titled The Glitz; The Glamour.
The nine-LP collection includes the debut 1985 EP from Farrell’s pre-Jane’s band Psi Com, his two solo albums Song Yet to Be Sung and Kind Heaven, and his 2007 album Ultra Payload with the band Satellite Party.
You’ll also find a variety of remixes, rarities, collaborations and demos, as well as new music — including a song Farrell composed based on an unearthed recording of the late Doors frontman Jim Morrison.
The Glitz; The Glamour will be released November 6.
By Josh Johnson
