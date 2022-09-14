Permanently Live at Sea? A Luxury Cruise Ship Will Welcome You

The world's largest ocean liner.(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

If you’re swimming in about 1 million to 8 million dollars, you could live at sea – permanently.

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship. It will travel the world, indefinitely, starting in 2025.

The ship is 18 decks 1,000 occupants 547 condos on board.

Some of the floor plans are already sold out.

A 237 square foot studio home is in the $1 million dollar range.

A 1,970 square foot four bedroom, two-floor home will run you $8 million.

Remote workers can use the ship’s wifi or lease a private office, aboard ship.