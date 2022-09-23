98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pepsi Releasing S’mores Soda

September 23, 2022 4:53AM CDT
(Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Just as the leaves are about to change Pepsi is releasing S’mores flavored soda to quench your thirst by the fire.  The soda will come in three flavors, graham cracker, toasty marshmallow, and chocolate.  If you’re feeling lucky, Pepsi is giving you the opportunity to win the entire collection.  For now, you can purchase the different flavors in stores for a limited time and mix and match them how you see fit.

