People Want To Help In Florida: American Red Cross Asking For Donations

September 30, 2022 7:02AM CDT
Help is pouring in for Florida residents hit hard by the hurricane. The Florida Disaster Fund went live this week to collect donations, and Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday over 10 million dollars was collected in the first 24 hours. Walmart donated one-and-a-half million dollars, and five others have each donated a million.  The American Red Cross is asking for donations following the disaster of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Click here to donate.

