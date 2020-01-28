People Most Driven at THIS AGE
What motivates you? A poll of 2,000 British adults shows that people are most motivated and determined to achieve their goals at age 33. They say this drive is available due to having high levels of energy and adopting a positive outlook on life. Half of those polled admitted that having motivation “is a battle” for them. Also, 85 percent said they “tend” to stick to their goals until they succeed, but 86 percent admitted they’re not completely confident they will achieve what they hope to. The top things stopping success were not having enough money, not having enough time, and laziness. The study found that 70 percent would be much more likely to achieve their goals if they had some type of support system behind them. Read the full story from the Sun here.