People May Be Unintentionally Harming their Emotional Support Animals

Jun 6, 2022 @ 11:00am
Experts Warn People May Be Unintentionally Harming their Emotional Support Animals

Many people want their furry friend on the plane with them to reduce stress.  But is this actually harmful for emotional support animals?

Unlike service animals, which are trained to help in various situations, emotional support animals do not receive any such specific training, and may be more at-risk of being hurt or feeling uncomfortable.

If you imagine the peacock on the plane, do you think the peacock enjoyed it?  Probably not,” Doctor Elena Ratschen, associate professor in health services research at the University of York, said.

Learn more, here:  (The Guardian)

