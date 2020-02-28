People Flipped Out After Completely Misreading Garth Brooks’ Jersey
Listening and reading are fundamental M’kay? That’s the message Garth Brooks fans are sending to those who thought Brooks’ attire during a recent Detroit concert was out of line. Brooks took to the stage in a blue and grey Sanders jersey in honor of Detroit Lions’ Barry Sanders.
Brooks told fans, during the show, “I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college. I was lucky to go to school with him. You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man.”
Brook’s comments obviously weren’t heard by several fans – who thought Brooks jersey signaled his support of Democratic presidential nominee, Bernie Sanders.
Fans took to Twitter to tweet their distaste and pure anger over the jersey Garth wore… However, others pointed to the fact that he was simply supporting his favorite football player.