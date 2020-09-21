People are Happier with Friends Than They are with Family
A new study (published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology) says people tend to be happier when they’re with friends than they are when they’re with their spouse or children. Researchers at Southern Methodist University surveyed over 400 participants, asking them about their times with those closest to them. They were asked how happy and satisfied they are during various activities shared with friends, romantic partners, and children. People report higher levels of happiness while spending time with friends. The study cautions that this doesn’t mean spouses and children don’t make people happy. The difference is in the activities we’re sharing with others – most of time people spend with friend involves fun social events. On the other hand, much of the time we spend with family involves unpleasant activities such as chores. Here’s the complete story from MSN.com.