People Are Cleaning Their Teeth with Magic Erasers, and Dentists Are Horrified

Next time you go to the dentist, tell them you’ve been doing this and see if they SLAP you. People on TikTok claim you can get your teeth a lot whiter if you scrub them with Mr. Clean MAGIC ERASERS.
Some lady who thinks fluoride is dumb recently told people she’s been doing it for a while, and that it’s fine as long as you don’t let it touch your gums. She says she hasn’t asked her dentist about it, but they always say her teeth look great. So it must be fine.
A study in 2015 actually found Magic Erasers CAN remove stains from your teeth, but most experts say it’s NOT something to try. One dentist talked about it on YouTube and said it’s like scrubbing your teeth with really fine sandpaper. So if her teeth look white, it might be because she stripped all the enamel off.