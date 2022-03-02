      Weather Alert

People Are Arguing About Whether You Should Put Away Your Toaster?

Mar 2, 2022 @ 3:10pm
Hot Strawberry Toaster Pastry with frosting and sprinkles

There are probably more important things happening in the world, but if you’re someone who is passionate about counter space  you should know that there’s a major fight regarding toasters happening on social media.

 

 

There are the people who leave their toaster out on the counter . . . so it’s ready to go whenever there’s toast to be made.  And there are others who want it cleared away after use, and stored in a hidden-away place, freeing up the counter.

 

 

On one hand, yes, having too many appliances out can get in the way.  But . . . waiting until your toaster is safely cooled down, unplugging it and packing it away, and then getting it back out everyday seems like more trouble than it’s worth.

 

