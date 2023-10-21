Pentagon Reveals Over 270 UFO Sightings in the Past Eight Months

The brilliant stars seen in this image are members of the popular open star cluster known as the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters. The Hubble Space Telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensors refined the distance to the Pleiades at about 440 light-years. The Fine Guidance Sensors are at the periphery of Hubble’s field-of-view. They trace a circumference that is approximately the angular size of the Moon on the sky. They are overlaid on this image to give a scale to Hubble’s very narrow view on the heavens.

The Department of Defense shares in a report, this week, that the past eight months have yielded over 270 sightings of UFOs or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Let’s keep in mind that a UFO is simply, and only, an Unidentified Flying Object. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s an alien, nor that it’s from outer space, nor that it’s any kind of life form. It could be, but that’s not in the name. Very often, unidentified objects in the sky turn out to be satellites of some sort.

The unclassified report (meaning we can all see it) notes that there was no evidence of these UFOs/UAPs coming from outer space. This report further notes, “While the mere presence of UAP in the airspace represents a potential hazard to flight safety, none of these reports suggest the UAP maneuvered to an unsafe proximity to civil or military aircraft, positioned themselves in flight paths, or otherwise posed a direct threat to the flight safety of the observing aircraft.”

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement, “The safety of our service personnel, our bases and installations, and the protection of U.S. operations security on land, in the skies, seas, and space are paramount. We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one.”

Have you ever spotted a UFO/UAP?