“Pee-Wee’s Playhouse” returns to tv on the IFC channel thanksgiving morning with a 24hr marathon starting at 5am. After the marathon IFC will be airing the show regularly on Saturday mornings just like we remembered it as kids. The original run of the series was on CBS from 1986-1990. Recently Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee) brought the character back for a Netflix original movie “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday” in 2016.

Are there any shows you wish they would Re-Air? Not remake, but re-air the original series.