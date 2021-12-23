      Weather Alert

“Pedal down”: Maren Morris teases some big things on the horizon in 2022

Dec 23, 2021 @ 11:00am

ABC

It may not feel like it as country artists settle in for the holiday break this week, but a bustling new year is just around the corner, and many stars — like Maren Morris — have got big plans for 2022.

The singer teased…well, something to come on her social media, sharing a short video clip of herself walking alongside a tan, retro car with a California license plate that reads “Go.” A snippet of new music plays in the background, and the caption reads, “Pedal down, 2022.”

It comes as no surprise to fans that Maren’s working on her next album: She’s been teasing it all year. In November, the singer described her new project as a turn back in the direction of her country roots.  That follows her 2018 studio album, Girl, which brought Maren crossover success — particularly with “The Bones,” a massive hit that found a home on pop radio along with country radio success.

First up in 2022, Maren’s nominated for a Grammy Award thanks to “Chasing After You,” her number-one duet with her singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd.

