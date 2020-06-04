Pearl Jam: “We do not want to contribute to white voices overtaking the narrative”
Jim Bennett/RedfernsPearl Jam has shared a statement outlining the band’s effort to combat “unconscious racism.”
“Pearl Jam was started with a love for music and social justice,” the grunge rockers write in a Facebook post. “Our organization has been reflecting on where unconscious racism is still showing up in our own lives and how we can do better.”
“While we continue to dig in, we do not want to contribute to white voices overtaking the narrative that the Black community is sharing,” they continue. “It is the responsibility of each of us to listen and educate ourselves on how to be better humans sharing this planet.”
Along with the statement, Pearl Jam posted a link to an article written by activist Holiday Phillips titled “Performative Allyship Is Deadly (Here’s What to Do Instead),” which outlines how you can be an effective ally.
By Josh Johnson
