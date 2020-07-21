Pearl Jam soundtracks MLB Network’s promo for return of baseball

Credit: Danny ClinchBaseball is finally back, and Pearl Jam‘s here to help celebrate.
The 2020 MLB season is officially set begin this Thursday, July 23, after being delayed from its usual spring start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To get ready for Opening Day, Pearl Jam has teamed up with MLB Network for a new promo featuring the grunge veteran’s new single, “Superblood Wolfmoon.”
The clip features footage from past MLB games plagued by inclement weather and other unusual circumstances, akin to the super blood wolf moon phenomenon.
“On the dawn of a most unusual 2020 season, we prepare for our game the way we’ve never seen it before,” says the voice-over in the ad. “Some of what we’ll witness will rank just as rare as the elusive super blood wolf moon itself.”
“Superblood Wolfmoon” the song appears on Pearl Jam’s new album, Gigaton.
