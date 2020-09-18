Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins confirmed to headline 2021 Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Courtesy of Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Pearl Jam and The Smashing Pumpkins will serve as headliners for the 2021 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, which is set to take place September 18-19 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, after this year’s edition of the extravaganza was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pearl Jam is among the performers confirmed to play next year’s event that were listed on the 2020 bill. Others include Billy Idol, Patti Smith and The Dirty Knobs, which is fronted by founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
Joining The Smashing Pumpkins as a new addition to the lineup is longtime E Street Band backing singer Patti Scialfa — Mrs. Bruce Springsteen.
On the flip side, several of the announced 2020 acts will unfortunately not return for 2021, including The Beach Boys.
For the full lineup and ticket info, visit SeaHearNowFestival.com.
By Josh Johnson
