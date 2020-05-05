Pearl Jam shares official footage of live White Stripes cover
Credit: Danny Clinch Back in 2018, Eddie Vedder played a solo, acoustic cover of The White Stripes song “We’re Going to Be Friends” during a Pearl Jam show in Seattle. Now, on Teacher Appreciation Day, the grunge rockers have shared an official live video of the performance.
Upon introducing the song, which tells the tale of two young students becoming friends at school, Vedder shared his thoughts on the importance of teachers.
“As parents, we know that there’s one part of the community and one job in particular that deserves so much more notoriety than they receive,” Vedder said. “They are those who teach our children and teach them well.”
For the performance, Vedder invited his two daughters and two of their teachers on stage to dance along with him. You can watch the official footage streaming now on YouTube.
Pearl Jam just released their new album, Gigaton, in March.
