Pearl Jam guitarists hosting Reddit AMA; European tour update coming Friday
Credit: Danny ClinchDo you have a question for the Pearl Jam axe men? Well, now’s your chance.
Guitarist Mike McCready and Stone Gossard are hosting a Reddit Ask Me Anything session this Thursday, April 9 at 4 p.m. PT.
Pearl Jam just released their new album, Gigaton, two weeks ago, should you need any inspiration for questions.
In less upbeat Pearl Jam news, the band’s July show in London’s Hyde Park has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grunge rockers plan to share a “full tour update” regarding their upcoming European trek this Friday, April 10.
Pearl Jam already postponed their spring U.S. Gigaton tour, which was supposed to launch in March.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.