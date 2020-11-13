Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish & others donate items to Women's Media Center benefit auction
Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesPearl Jam and Billie Eilish are donating items to an upcoming charity auction benefiting the Women’s Media Center.
The grunge icons have contributed a signed Fender Telecaster guitar, which includes a drawing made by frontman Eddie Vedder, while Eilish is offering one of her signature Fender ukuleles, personalized for the winning bidder.
Vedder himself also donated a signed ukulele.
Other artists taking part include Joan Jett, Jackson Browne, Phish, Patti Smith and Graham Nash.
The Women’s Media Center, which was co-founded in 2005 by feminist activists Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem, aims to “make women visible and powerful in media.”
“Fifteen years ago, we created the Women’s Media Center to address many of the root problems of women’s invisibility,” Steinem says in a statement. “We had no idea that in such a world crisis as this one, the WMC would be needed more than ever.”
For more info on the auction, visit WMCAuction.givesmart.com.
By Josh Johnson
