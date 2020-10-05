Pearl Jam announces two nights at London’s Hyde Park in 2021
Credit: Danny ClinchPearl Jam will headline two concerts at London’s Hyde Park next summer.
The shows will take place July 9 and 10 as part of England’s annual British Summer Time festival. Pixies will open the first performance, while British punks IDLES will provide support the second night.
Pearl Jam had previously been scheduled to headline one night at Hyde Park this past summer while touring in support of their new album, Gigaton, but the the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who had purchased tickets to the 2020 date will have “priority access” to purchase a special two-day ticket to attend both 2021 shows.
For all ticket info, visit PearlJam.com.
The Hyde Park shows fall in the middle of Pearl Jam’s 2021 European tour, which was also rescheduled from 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The band’s similarly postponed U.S. tour, which was supposed to launch in March, has yet to be officially rescheduled.
By Josh Johnson
