PBR Has Been Saved

The future looks bright for the frat boy and hipster favorite Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) beer. MillerCoors currently produces and packages the majority of the PBR beer and the company said that they wanted out of the deal which was set to end in 2020. The makers of PBR took the beer giant to court and managed to reach an undisclosed settlement.

A rep for Pabst said that the company, “will continue to offer…authentic, great tasting and affordable brews to all Americans for many, many years to come.”

