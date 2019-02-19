Payless Liquidation Sale Prices: What You Need To Know About Store Closing Sales
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 19, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
FILE- This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia. Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon. The retailer said Tuesday, April 4, 2017, that it will be immediately closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Payless ShoeSource started a liquidation sale on Sunday (February 17th) after confirming Friday (February 15th) that it will close its 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The discount retailer has also discontinued online sales—its website is directing shoppers to find a nearby store. The company says all stores will remain open until at least the end of March and most will stay open until May. If you are going bargain hunting, don’t expect to find great deals at the very beginning of the liquidation sale. Also, know that retailers often hire liquidators that specialize in winding down operations, and some cart in extra merchandise from other sources to supplement liquidation sales. Look for items with tags that differ from the retailer’s usual tags to avoid buying these extra items. Other tips: understand that you won’t be able to return a product from a liquidation sale, and make sure you use any gift cards that you have. Here’s the full story from Yahoo.  

