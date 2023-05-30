98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Paula Deen’s got an Icons Bundle for you

May 30, 2023 3:15PM CDT
In need of some delicious seasoning and dressing for your summer cookouts? Fret not, Paula Deen‘s got you covered. 

Paula has put together a special Icons Kitchen Care Package. Available now for $26.99, the bundle includes five items: a food icon towel, house seasoning, silly salt, poppyseed dressing and sweet bourbon glaze, which Paula dubs as the “number one most requested [sauce] in the stores.”

The celebrity chef also announced on Facebook that she’s giving away three sets of this bundle to fans. All you have to do is comment on the video to be in the drawing to win.

To check out Paula’s Icons Bundle, visit her online store.

