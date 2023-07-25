98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Paula Deen drops new peach cobbler bundle

July 25, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Paula Deen‘s put together a brand new Peach Cobbler Y’all Bundle, and it’s something all you peach cobbler lovers may want to get.

Priced at $26.99, the three-item bundle includes a peach cobbler recipe tea towel, red stoneware measuring cups and Paula’s original biscuit mix, which can be used to make both biscuits and peach cobbler.

A detailed description of these items is available in Paula’s recent introductory Facebook video.

What are you waiting for? Paula’s Peach Cobbler Y’all Bundle is available now at pauladeenshop.com.

