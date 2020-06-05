Paul McCartney pens message regarding killing of George Floyd: “We need change”
Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney has joined the many artists expressing outrage and sadness over the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police: He’s posted a lengthy message regarding the incident on his official website.
“As we continue to see the protests and demonstrations across the world, I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help,” writes Sir Paul.
“None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we need change. We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form. We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action.”
McCartney then shares an experience he had with The Beatles during the band’s 1964 U.S. tour.
“[We] were due to play Jacksonville [Florida]…and we found out that it was going to be to a segregated audience,” he recalls. “It felt wrong. We said ‘We’re not doing that!’ And the concert we did do was to their first non-segregated audience. We then made sure this was in our contract.”
McCartney continues, “I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before.”
He concludes, “All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time. I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”
McCartney also includes links to several organizations he suggests people support “in this fight for justice,” including Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and the NAACP.
By Matt Friedlander
