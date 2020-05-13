Paul McCartney, Elton John among the UK’s richest musicians — again
Mary McCartney/MPLCommunications; ABC/Randy HolmesThe latest edition of U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times‘ annual Rich List has been revealed, and as usual, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John are ranked among the wealthiest musicians in their homeland.
In 2019, McCartney dropped to #2 on the tally after many consecutive years at the top of the list, but the former Beatles star is back at #1 this year, albeit tied with the man who replaced him, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber — the guy who brought us Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.
McCartney — whose wealth includes the fortune of his wife, American trucking heiress Nancy Shevell — and Webber each have a net worth of $983 million.
Elton is at #4 with a net worth of just under $442 million, thanks to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, his biopic, Rocketman, and his new autobiography, Me.
Most of the rest of the top 10 spots on this year’s Rich List are taken by other famous veteran rock artists. At #5 and #6 are Rolling Stones band mates Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, whose respective fortunes are valued at $349 million and $330 million. Tied with Richards are late Beatles guitarist George Harrison‘s widow and son, Olivia and Dhani Harrison.
Ex-Fab Four drummer Sir Ringo Starr follows at #8 with $318 million. Sir Rod Stewart and ex-Police frontman Sting help round out the top 10, tied in 10th place with $245 million.
Here is the full list of the U.K.’s top 10 wealthiest musicians, according to The Sunday Times:
1. (tied) Andrew Lloyd Webber — $983 million
1. (tied) Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell — $983 million
3. Rihanna — $573 million
4. Elton John — $442 million
5. Mick Jagger — $349 million $330 million
6. (tied) Keith Richards — $330 million
6. (tied) Olivia and Dhani Harrison — $330 million
8. Ringo Starr — $318 million
9. Michael Flatley — $252 million
10. (tied) Ed Sheeran — $245 million
10. (tied) Rod Stewart — $245 million
10. (tied) Sting — $245 million
