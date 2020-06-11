Paul McCartney criticizes Italy’s ticket-refund policy after he canceled two shows there due to COVID-19
MJ Kim/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney recently canceled a series of European concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a pair of shows in Italy that were to have taken place this week. Now, McCartney has spoken out against a law in Italy that prevents people from getting ticket refunds for shows that have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
In a message posted Wednesday on his Facebook page, which apparently isn’t viewable in the U.S., Sir Paul wrote, “It is outrageous that those who have paid for their tickets are not getting their money back. Without the fans there would be no live entertainment.”
In countries other than Italy, those who held tickets for the concerts had the option of getting a refund, but Italy is only offering vouchers for future shows that are valid for 18 months.
McCartney added in his note, “We are all extremely disappointed the shows could not take place and this is a real insult to the fans.”
Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said the vouchers are to be used for gigs held by the same artist, but he noted that refunds will be given to fans if the musician doesn’t return within 18 months.
Meanwhile, concert promoters D’Alessandro & Galli issued a statement responding to McCartney’s complaints, claiming that the rock legend had been aware of Italy’s ticket policy in advance, while also noting that they believe most of the shows postponed because of the pandemic will be rescheduled by 2021.
McCartney’s canceled Italian shows had been scheduled for June 10 in Naples and June 13 in Lucca.
By Megan Williams and Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.