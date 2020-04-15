Paul McCartney admits he thinks The Beatles are better than The Rolling Stones
Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsDoes Paul McCartney think The Beatles are better than The Rolling Stones? That’s one of the questions Howard Stern asked McCartney in a phone interview Tuesday while Macca sheltered at his U.K. country home. And McCartney has a diplomatic but unsurprising opinion.
After Stern says he feels The Beatles are better, McCartney answers, chuckling, “You know you’re gonna persuade me to agree with that one.”
McCartney goes on: “The Stones are a fantastic group, I go to see them every time they come out, ’cause they’re a great, great band, and Mick [Jagger] can really do it, the singing and the moves, and Keith [Richards] and now Ronnie [Wood] and Charlie [Watts]…They’re really, really great…I love The Stones, but I’m with you: The Beatles are better.”
In another interview clip, McCartney shares his excitement about the upcoming Fab Four documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is putting together from more than 50 hours of unused footage shot during the making of the 1970 film, Let It Be.
Paul notes that the new movie shows the camaraderie of the band members at the time, contradicting the picture painted by Let It Be that the group was in turmoil in the period before its breakup.
“It’s great,” McCartney says. “[Y]ou see this…relationship between me and John [Lennon], me and George [Harrison], and you’ll get it.”
He adds, “The guys are obviously having fun together. You can see, you know, we respect each other and we’re making music together and it’s a joy to see it unfold.”
The Beatles: Get Back is scheduled to premiere on September 4, although Paul points out that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “nobody knows when anything’s coming out right now.”
