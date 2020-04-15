Paul Banks’ band Muzz details debut album; listen to new song “Red Western Sky” now
MatadorMuzz, the new band fronted by Interpol‘s Paul Banks, will release their self-titled debut album on June 5.
The record includes the previously released songs “Bad Feeling” and “Broken Tambourine,” as well as a brand-new track called “Red Western Sky,” which you can download now via digital outlets.
Along with Banks, Muzz features The Walkmen drummer and Fleet Foxes touring member Matt Barrick, and Josh Kaufman of the folk group Bonny Light Horseman.
Interpol’s most recent album is 2018’s Marauder. They also released an EP, A Fine Mess, in 2019.
Here’s the Muzz track list:
“Bad Feeling”
“Evergreen”
“Red Western Sky”
“Patchouli”
“Everything Like It Used to Be”
“Broken Tambourine”
“Knuckleduster”
“Chubby Checker”
“How Many Days”
“Summer Love”
“All Is Dead to Me”
“Trinidad”
