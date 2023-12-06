Patrick Stewart Teases Charles Xavier Return In Avengers: Secret Wars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Patrick Stewart attends New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival LA at Goya Studios on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Regarding the potential for Charles Xavier’s comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars, Patrick Stewart offers his thoughts.

Stewart said about a possible return, “I cannot put it to rest because it’s not a fact either for or against. It is a possibility.”

He continued, “Hugh Jackman and I looked upon Logan as being our farewell. Given that I died in that film, although I’ve been told I’ve actually died several times already, how do I do it?”

He added, “Yeah, know that and you could get lucky…”

