Patrick Stewart Teases Charles Xavier Return In Avengers: Secret Wars
December 5, 2023 6:05PM CST
Regarding the potential for Charles Xavier’s comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars, Patrick Stewart offers his thoughts.
Stewart said about a possible return, “I cannot put it to rest because it’s not a fact either for or against. It is a possibility.”
He continued, “Hugh Jackman and I looked upon Logan as being our farewell. Given that I died in that film, although I’ve been told I’ve actually died several times already, how do I do it?”
He added, “Yeah, know that and you could get lucky…”
