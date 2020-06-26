“Past Life,” Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez collab, is finally here

Jason Puma & Courtney LopezAfter a lot of teasing, the Trevor Daniel/Selena Gomez collab “Past Life” is finally out.
The original version of the song, produced by Finneas, appears on Trevor’s current album, Nicotine.
The lyric video for the song is designed to look like an Instagram Live session between Trevor and Selena. As an inside joke, Finneas’ name shows up as one of the commenters on the video, as do various members of Trevor and Selena’s teams.
“Perfect, perfect timing/I start, but I don’t know how to end/Don’t re-, don’t remind me/I ruined it before it began,” Trevor and Selena sing, trading verses.
At different points in the song, they sing, “Last night was the last night of my past life/Got me here like you can never figure me out/Last night was the last time, was the last time/I’ll never let you figure me out.”
“Thank you @selenagomez for blessing this record,” Trevor tweeted.
By Andrea Dresdale
