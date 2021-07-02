Parts Of Criminal Justice Reform Package In Effect

Parts of a major criminal justice reform package are now in effect. The Safe-T Act was passed in February, and elements of the law began taking effect yesterday. The state is no longer allowed to suspend driver’s licenses for people who are unable to pay tickets or fines. Police must also track and report when officers respond to a mental health crisis, use a firearm, or use of force that ends in serious injury or death. The law will also eliminate cash bail by 2023 and require all officers to wear body cameras by 2025.