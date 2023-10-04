Partner, Child or Pet: Who May Cause You the Most Stress?

42% of pet owners are stressed about their ability to care for their animal baby… And that’s higher than the percentage who are concerned about their relationship, or their kids.

The survey of 2,000 pet lovers found that 51% of respondents worry that their pets feel stress.

Ways to help our pets feel calm include providing them with more outside time, connecting them with other pets, or even sending them to a pet therapist.

61% said their pet comforts them when they’re feeling down. And 73% consider their pet to be their protector.

Today ,10/04/2023, is National Kindness to Animals Day (also the religious equivalent: The Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assissi).