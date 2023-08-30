PARMALEE TO RELEASE ‘BOYFRIEND’ ON FRIDAY

Parmalee will be dropping a new single in advance of the release of their extended album For You 2 on September 22nd.

“Boyfriend,” written by lead singer Matt Thomas and others, will make it’s debut on Friday (September 1st).

In a statement, Thomas said of the new track, “You’re in love with a girl who’s getting treated badly and all you can think is if she was yours, you would treat her right and put a ring on her finger. The melody and production has a bit of a Country-Punk vibe, and I think it’s going to add some fun energy and attitude to our set.”